Drivers who are suing Uber and Lyft in Massachusetts and California over their status as independent contractors are asking the courts to issue immediate injunctions ordering the ride-share companies to classify them as employees and offer paid sick leave mandated by state law as concern over Covid-19 grows.

Without sick time, drivers could continue to work even if they’re feeling ill, potentially spreading Covid-19 to their passengers, said Shannon Liss-Riordan, the Boston lawyer representing the drivers in both states. (Complaints were filed in California on Wednesday and will be filed in Massachusetts Thursday).

Massachusetts law requires employers with 11 or more workers to offer up to 40 hours of paid sick time per year.