President Donald Trump’s remarks on the coronavirus were the catalyst for the latest leg down in risk assets; the combination of travel restrictions between the U.S. and Europe and underwhelming stimulus measures did little to reassure investors. Futures for the main American equity gauges once again dropped by the most allowed at one point. The Stoxx Europe 600 tumbled more than 3.5% at the open, on course for a sixth day of declines.

Bloomberg -- The global stock rout extended Thursday, with European equities plunging and U.S. futures pointing to further heavy losses on Wall Street after big declines across Asia. Treasuries led a bond rally as haven currencies including the yen and Swiss franc jumped.

Japanese stocks closed more than 4% lower even after another liquidity pledge from the country’s central bank. Australian shares plunged deeper into a bear market despite a stimulus plan there. Treasury yields resumed their retreat and oil extended losses.

Trump unveiled steps including lending aid for small businesses and asked Congress to pass undefined payroll-tax relief. But his Oval Office address appeared to give little confidence to the market that the U.S. is tightening its grip on the deadly virus. The World Health Organization earlier called the outbreak a pandemic and the Dow Jones Industrial Average tipped into a bear market, ending the longest bull-run in history for U.S. shares.

“Recession risk is rising and we are nowhere near pricing that in,” said Sue Trinh, global macro strategist at Manulife Investment Management in Hong Kong. “All the ‘solutions’ we are seeing from the powers that be are reminiscent of the great financial crisis,” but what’s more important is resources for the virus fight, she said.

Signs that companies in the hardest-hit industries were drawing down credit lines to battle the effects of the virus on their businesses added to anxiety.

