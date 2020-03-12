Strengthen your financial knowledge at this workshop hosted by the Boston Financial Learning Center. Saturday, 10 to noon, 83 Cambridge St., Suite 2A, Burlington. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com.

BOOTCAMP

Build your brand

Work with professionals to develop the perfect headshot and get advice on your career documents and LinkedIn profile at this brand building workshop hosted by Dina K Photography. Saturday, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Dina K Photography Studio, 61 Endicott St., third floor, Norwood. $595. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com.

Sunday

SEMINAR

Brunch and learn

Improve your self-image at this workshop for women hosted by Staples Spotlight. Sunday, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Staples, 1660 Soldiers Field Road, Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com.

