When he starred on season 20 of ABC’s “The Bachelor,” Ben Higgins traveled near and far — from the Bahamas to Las Vegas — during his quest to find love, but his favorite place to vacation is one he didn’t visit while on the show: Roatan, an island off the coast of Honduras, which he referred to as a “hidden gem.” Higgins, 30, whose engagement to contestant Lauren Bushnell didn’t last, has found love with his girlfriend of more than a year, Jessica Clarke, owner of SweatNET (a fitness company) franchises. Higgins will be at the Boch Center Wang Theater March 27 as cohost, with Becca Kufrin, of “The Bachelor Live On Stage,” which replicates the TV show in front of a live audience. There will be a local bachelor, local bachelorette contestants, and audience participation. “It’s very interactive and a lot of fun,” said Higgins, a Winona Lake, Minn., native who now lives in Denver. We caught up with the former software sales representative, who cohosts (with former “Bachelor” contestant Ashley Iaconetti) a podcast called “Almost Famous,” and owns a coffee company called Generous Coffee, to talk about all things travel.

Roatan [in] Honduras. It is a hidden gem. There are so many great places to eat, so many incredible people, and amazing scuba diving, which is my hobby.

Favorite food or drink while vacationing?

Nachos and a margarita. I am a big nachos fan!

Where would you like to travel to but haven’t?

I would love to go visit Thailand. It is a place that I hear has beautiful water, incredible food, and great golf.

One item you can’t leave home without when traveling?

I always bring my big bucket hat. It protects me from the sun, but it also just seems to represent vacation. I do not go on vacation without it.

Aisle or window?

Window. I would rather hold my bathroom break than having to get up every time someone in my aisle needs to go. Plus, I always get hit by the cart when I sit on the aisle.

Favorite childhood travel memory?

I remember traveling to Sebastian, Fla., with my family to visit our relatives. We fished, swam, and went alligator watching. Those are the trips I remember and those are the trips that stand out to me because family was the focus.

Guilty pleasure when traveling?

Eating. I do not go on vacation to save money or lose weight.

Best travel tip?

Try to leave the phone to the side as much as possible. If I need to work, I give myself a few hours in the morning to catch up before the day begins. But do not spend too much time focusing on small problems.