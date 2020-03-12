The former Alaska governor popped out of a sparkly bear costume Wednesday night when she was eliminated from the third season of the singing competition. Judges of the Fox TV show — Ken Jeong , Jenny McCarthy , Nicole Scherzinger , and Robin Thicke — axed Palin from the contest when her rendition of Sir Mix-a-Lot ’s “Baby Got Back” wasn’t up to the mark.

The newest celebrity to be revealed on "The Masked Singer”? Sarah Palin .

Palin, a former vice presidential nominee who was on the Republican ticket with Senator John McCain in 2008, said choosing to be a bear, clad in a giant animal head and tie-dye skirt, was an obvious choice.

“The bear is part of my nickname growing up, and the whole ‘Mama Bear’ thing, and they’re in Alaska,” she said after the reveal. “You know, there are bears in our front yard, so bear was easy.”

Given all that’s going on these days, seeing the former VP nominee on the show, which airs at 8 p.m. on Fox, just before President Trump addressed the nation about the coronavirus threat seemed a bit surreal.

Palin turned to Twitter to say she had a great time on the show.

“It truly was a blast (now that it’s over!!),” she wrote. “Great to work with the BEST producers & crew, many of whom have been so good to our family over the years.”

Clues about singers’ identity are dropped into different episodes, but judges were thrown off by Palin. Some guessed the woman in the costume was actress Christina Applegate or “Full House” star Candace Cameron Bure.

Right before Palin turned toward the crowd, Scherzinger asked, “Is that Tina Fey?”

Fey, the acclaimed comedian and producer, is known for her Palin impression.

Palin joins a list of celebrities who have also been dropped from the show, including Dionne Warwick (the mouse), Tony Hawk (the elephant), Lil Wayne (the robot), and Chaka Khan (Miss Monster).

But many still think the 56-year-old former candidate for vice president knows how to throw down.

“You kicked butt, Sarah Palin,” McCarthy screamed.

Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @ditikohli_.