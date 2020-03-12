Coming soon : On a happier note, Gracie’s Ice Cream in Somerville’s Union Square will expand to Kendall Square (399 Binney St. at Cardinal Medeiros Avenue) this summer. Owner Aaron Cohen says he’ll make ice cream on site and broaden the menu from 12 flavors to 16.

Farewells : Inman Square’s lovable City Girl Café (204 Hampshire St. at Inman Street) signs off after more than a decade in business. “We are very proud that we were able to keep this little place running for 12 years without compromising on the things that were important to us (fair wages, quality of food, good vibes). However, change is inevitable. We’re getting old, we’re getting poor, and it’s about time that we figure out what to be when we grow up,” they shared on their website. However, a silver lining: Before closing at the end of May, City Girl will be open for dinner Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights, plus brunch.

Missives: In the coronavirus era, chefs are taking steps to calm customers and urge diners to visit as they worry about their own livelihoods, too.

“Cleanliness in restaurants is second nature. We regularly wash our hands, keep surfaces sanitized, and wear gloves. So adding an extra few bottles of hand sanitizer and few rounds of cleaning is manageable,” Mamaleh’s Delicatessen owner Rachel Miller Munzer tells me. “The restaurant community is all on edge about what this is going to mean for our future. For our restaurants, we’re trying to take the most proactive steps we can to offer a safe and comforting experience to our guests, as we hope to keep our business intact and our employees employed. Wrapping catering is becoming standard, as well as reminding people that takeout and delivery is a fine alternative to venturing out in the world. This is what we feel we can do in this totally unprecedented time. We encourage people to support their local businesses in whatever way makes them feel comfortable.”

“We need you more than ever,” Cambridge restaurateur Will Gilson (Café Beatrice, Puritan & Company) wrote on Instagram. “We strive to be places where you come to feel safe, protected, and well taken care of. We hold our hygiene standards to the highest level, and I can assure you that every quality restaurant out there is sanitizing their restaurant like a hospital to ensure your safety.”

And Downtown Boston’s Villa Mexico, meanwhile, reminds customers that they keep Purell and wipes at the register. “Thank you for your continued patronage. It allows us to stay open and keep our team employed with their families sustained,” they said.

KARA BASKIN

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.