Welcome back, Weekenders, and welcome to the post-pandemic-declaration entertainment world. "[A]s the number of Covid-19 cases ticks upward, the city's cultural institutions are taking steps large and small to protect artists, staff, and audiences," reports Zoë Madonna, who covers classical and pop music for the Globe.

FAIR WARNING: Check ahead before heading out to watch, hear, or do any activity that involves interacting with others — closings, cancellations, and postponements are pouring in. The Globe’s regularly updated list is here.

BETTER LATE: After the release of “The Hunt” was delayed when its subject matter riled up amateur critics across the political spectrum last summer, the dystopian shoot-'em-up has arrived. It’s “a clever, gory, often very funny piece of genre junk,” Globe film critic Ty Burr writes in a three-star review, and “the script’s politics are more complicated than they seem.” Damon Lindelof and Nick Cuse (“The Leftovers”) wrote the script, and Craig Zobel directs a cast peppered with recognizable faces and led by Betty Gilpin (“Nurse Jackie,” “GLOW”) — but be warned that "being a name performer in this movie does not guarantee you’ll make it to the end credits.”

DAIRY KINGS: Set a century ago in the Oregon Territory, “First Cow” is “a semi-comic fable about ingenuity versus ownership, the have-nots versus the haves, even capitalism versus socialism,” Ty Burr says of director (and co-writer) Kelly Reichardt’s latest film, which earns 3½ stars. The oddball characters and deceptively low-stakes conflict create a story that encapsulates “the two distinct visions, one rhapsodic and the other rapacious, that founded this country and that fight it out to this very day.”

HAVE MERCY: Always timely, “The Merchant of Venice” carries particular relevance in a world beset by intolerance. “[T]he clash of ideas and tones in the play offers opportunities to explore our discomfort with stereotypes and how we respond to them,” director Igor Golyak tells Globe correspondent Terry Byrne. “We are playing on very sharp edges,” says Nael Nacer, who plays Shylock. The Actors’ Shakespeare Project production runs through April 5.

LAST CALL: This week’s first closing is a big one: “Shear Madness” is packing up its beauty parlor and shutting down following Sunday‘s performance after 40 years in Boston. “ ‘Shear Madness’ was certainly not the first production to draw an audience into the action, but its runaway success helped to popularize the concept," writes Globe theater critic Don Aucoin. The closing, an “abrupt and surprising move,” draws the curtain on the show’s “local flavor, topicality, and broad humor built on a nonstop barrage of puns and double entendres.”

Sharon Horgan and Rob Delaney star in "Catastrophe" on Amazon. Courtesy of Amazon Prime Video

OR STAY IN: Stuck at home? Whether you’re self-quarantining or acting out of an abundance of caution, Globe experts are here for you. Film critic Ty Burr has cooked up seven “mini movie festivals” that are perfect for bingeing, mixing and matching, and comparing notes with whoever else is hanging around your TV or other screen. For example, I’ve seen most of them, but one item in the “What Do You Mean You’ve Never Seen...” package is a huge gap on my personal list — and no, I’m not going to tell you which one.

TV critic Matthew Gilbert offers a list of 17 shows that lend themselves to binge watching. From the four seasons of “Catastrophe,” which he praised as “a thoroughly enjoyable comedy that brings vigor and charm to a familiar TV trope” when it bowed in 2016, to the four episodes of “Olive Kitteridge” (“sad, unsentimental, and lovely”), you’ll have some good excuses to take to the couch.

Looking for something more current? Gilbert rides to the rescue again with a list of this year’s top 10 TV shows. Maybe now is the time to compare and contrast the Hulu miniseries “High Fidelity,” starring Zoë Kravitz, and the 2000 film version starring John Cusack. It returned too recently to make the cut, but another Gilbert favorite, “Better Things,” is back for season 4 on FX.

The fourth horseman of the apocalypse, Death, rides a pale horse. Timely! But Agatha Christie used the title “The Pale Horse” all the way back in 1961. Writes Matthew Gilbert: “It’s about what happens when a murder investigation is launched into the death of a young woman and a mysterious list of names is discovered in her shoe.” The two-part adaptation starring Rufus Sewell starts streaming on Amazon Friday.

One way to counteract video overload is to curl up with a good book. Cambridge resident Laura Zigman recently published her first novel in 14 years, “Separation Anxiety.” The story of a woman decluttering her basement and spinning into existential uncertainty “captures an astonishing level of empathy,” writes Globe correspondent Daneet Steffens. “If ‘Separation Anxiety’ has ineluctable threads of grief running through it, it also imparts a life-affirming vigor.”

Not your speed? Catch up on the best books of 2019 with an assist from Globe critics. Michael Upchurch selected 10 works of fiction, and Kate Tuttle tackled nonfiction.

If you’d rather head to the kitchen — and you’ve already braved the grocery store — Globe correspondent Sally Pasley Vargas offers a wealth of advice and suggestions for feeding your family “whether or not quarantine is necessary." She writes: ”If you have children at home, don’t forget treats, sweet stuff, and snacks that have the potential for involving participation in the process. (Activities!)”

BUT REALLY: Arts and culture can always remind us that we’re all connected; now that elbow bumping is an appropriate greeting and “wash your hands” an acceptable substitute for “so long,” we see those links with exceptional clarity. If you’re cooped up for reasons beyond your control, entertain yourself, sure, but also maintain a foothold in reality. Take it from a longtime home-based freelancer: Some time outdoors every day, even if it’s just enough for a walk around the block, can go a long way toward helping you keep your head on straight.

