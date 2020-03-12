MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A medical marijuana bill is headed to its first floor vote Thursday in the Alabama Legislature as advocates hope to make headway after years of setbacks.

The legislation is on the daily debate agenda in the Alabama Senate. The bill sponsored by Republican Senator Tim Melson would allow people with a doctor’s recommendation to use medical marijuana for 15 conditions — including cancer, anxiety, and chronic pain — and purchase cannabis products at one of 34 licensed dispensaries. The bill would allow marijuana in forms such as pills, gelatinous cubes, oils, skin patches, gels, and creams but not in smoking or vaping products.