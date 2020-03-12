Two firefighters suffered minor injuries and several residents were displaced from the fire on Moulton Street shortly after 9 p.m., Zukas said.

“At least a couple dozen adults and children were affected," Zukas said, speaking by telephone from the scene, at about 9:30 p.m.

A fire at a three-family home in Lynn Wednesday night quickly grew to four-alarms, spreading to at least two nearby homes and displacing several residents, Lynn Fire Capt. Joseph Zukas said.

The home where the fire started, and another home on Moulton Street, suffered the most damage and are uninhabitable, he said.

The homes suffered major heat, water and smoke damage, and were being assessed by firefighters as of 9:30 p.m.

The side of a house on nearby Boston Street also began to melt due to the heat, he said.

Zukas , speaking by telephone from the scene, said it is difficult to determine the number of people affected from the fire due to language barriers and other issues.

Two Lynn firefighters were transported to a hospital for minor fire-related injuries.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

This is a developing breaking news story.












