Videos released by the MBTA show her parking the empty bus just feet from a stop sign, opening the doors, grabbing the bus’s fire extinguisher, throwing her sunglasses on the dashboard, and springing into action.

As she rounded a corner on her way to the Lynn Garage just before 7 p.m. Wednesday, Christina Gradozzi, 27, of Lynn, saw smoke and flame erupting from the second floor of a triple-decker.

A bus driver heading back to the garage in Lynn Wednesday evening ran into a burning building to alert residents and attempt to extinguish the flames, MBTA officials said.

“When I saw it, I thought, ‘Oh, I have the equipment to help,'” Gradozzi said. “I didn’t think for a second. It was just the right thing to do."

She originally thought the blaze, which was on the second floor, was just a small porch fire, possibly caused by a grill since the weather had been mild. But she found the fire was larger than she thought, Gradozzi said. A man who appeared to live in the building joined her in the rescue effort.

“The man who was helping is the real hero, I just had the equipment,” said Gradozzi, who did not know the man’s name. “I was struggling with taking the pin off [the extinguisher], so he took it and I went downstairs to ring doorbells and knock on doors.”

When she came back upstairs to check on the man, the flames had become overwhelming, Gradozzi said. The pair helped people out of the building just as firefighters arrived.

“Christina Gradozzi, at great personal risk, ran into a burning building to save lives. We appreciate the hard work she does every day as an operator and particularly want to laud her bravery in this instance,” General Manager Steve Poftak said in a statement.

The fire, which damaged two homes, affected about two dozen residents, Lynn Fire Captain Joseph Zukas said. The Red Cross brought the residents to a temporary shelter run by the Salvation Army in City Hall Square.

Gradozzi said the route she was taking back to the garage wasn’t the route she usually goes on. In fact, she finds it odd that she chose to go that way and doesn’t recall why she might have made the decision.

“I never go that way back to the garage," Gradozzi said. “Something was telling me to go that way. Maybe it was God, but I don’t know."

Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.