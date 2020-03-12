PROVIDENCE -- Brown University will move to online instruction for all undergraduate and graduate students on March 30 in response to the coronavirus, the university announced on its website Thursday.

Undergraduate students who live in on-campus residences or Brown-owned properties must vacate their residences by March 22 and complete the semester from their homes or at an alternate location.

Brown is canceling classes for the week of March 16 so that faculty have time to prepare to transition courses to remote learning and students have time to pack and arrange for travel.