PROVIDENCE -- Brown University will move to online instruction for all undergraduate and graduate students on March 30 in response to the coronavirus, the university announced on its website Thursday.
Undergraduate students who live in on-campus residences or Brown-owned properties must vacate their residences by March 22 and complete the semester from their homes or at an alternate location.
Brown is canceling classes for the week of March 16 so that faculty have time to prepare to transition courses to remote learning and students have time to pack and arrange for travel.
The announcement noted that there are no confirmed or presumptive cases of COVID-19 on the Brown campus. This week, tests came back negative for three Brown students who had been isolated after being exposed to the virus at a venue outside Rhode Island
All but the most essential events are canceled. Admissions events and all spring athletics competitions and practices are cancelled, and non-essential visitors are discouraged from coming to campus.
Brown is taking the step after other colleges in Rhode Island have moved to online instruction, including the University of Rhode Island, Roger Williams University, and Bryant University.
The University remains open, and academic and administrative offices continue to operate with appropriate measures to protect the health of the community and to provide for paid leave needs.
