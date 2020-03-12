The city of Worcester canceled its St. Patrick’s Parade and road race, which were scheduled to be held on March 15.

One of the largest St. Patrick’s Day dinners in the state - the annual County Roscommon banquet in West Roxbury - is being cancelled, according to club president Richie Gormley. The banquet was scheduled for March 14 at the Irish Social Club.

In the wake of a state of emergency declared by Governor Charlie Barker on Tuesday, several cities and towns have taken extra measures by canceling St. Patrick’s Day events in order to contain the potential spread of COVID-19.

The public health situation regarding COVID-19 will “continue to be monitored and evaluated in regard to any possible options for rescheduling these events sometime in 2020,” according to an official statement by the city of Worcester.

The city of Holyoke took similar steps Tuesday and canceled its parade and road race, which were scheduled to be held March 21 and 22.

The city of Lawrence also canceled its St. Patrick’s Day parade due to concerns about the potential spread of coronavirus.

Lawrence Mayor Dan Rivera announced the news of the parade cancellation on Twitter Tuesday morning.

“We regret to announce Lawrence St. Patrick’s Day Parade Cancelled,” Rivera tweeted. “As of 4:30PM yesterday, there have been 0 confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Essex County. The decision is being made out of an abundance of caution.”

The news came right after Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh announced that the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade in South Boston would also be canceled.

Globe staff Emily Sweeney contributed to this report.
































