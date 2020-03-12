The restrictions will remain in place “until it is determined to be safe to remove them,” US District Court Chief Judge F. Dennis Saylor wrote in his order.

Any deadlines associated with criminal trials scheduled to begin before April 27 are also on hold, officials said Thursday.

Federal jury trials in Boston, Worcester and Springfield have been postponed for six weeks in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The decision to halt federal trials was made to protect public health by reducing public gatherings and unnecessary travel, Saylor wrote.

Individual judges can decide whether to carry on with bench trials, status conferences, and other hearings, he wrote.

“Judges are strongly encouraged to conduct court proceedings by telephone or video conference whenever practicable,” Saylor wrote.

Grand jury proceedings will continue, and probation and bankruptcy court will remain open until further notice. Magistrate judges in criminal cases will oversee arraignments and detention hearings as usual.

Saylor acknowledged the delay will affect defendants’ right to a speedy trial but said the public health concerns took precedence.

“The court finds that the ends of justice served, by taking that action, outweighs the interests of the parties and the public in a speedy trial,” Saylor wrote.

Visitor restrictions in place for the past week remain intact. Anyone who has traveled to China, Italy, Iran, Japan or South Korea in the past 14 days, or was in close contact with someone who visited any of those countries, is barred from the three courthouses. Anyone who has been asked to self-quarantine or has symptoms of the illness may also not enter.

In New Hampshire, officials Thursday suspended all criminal and civil jury trials in state courts for the next 30 days. Massachusetts is continuing to hold jury trials, but is monitoring the situation closely.

Since last week, state trial court judges have been “encouraged to reduce or cancel jury days” and to “focus on only retaining jurors as needed,” Paula M. Carey, chief justice of the Trial Court and Jonathan S Williams, court administrator wrote in an email last week.

“Balancing the safety of our employees with the safety of those who come into our courthouses — either as litigants, jurors, attorneys or members of the public — may be challenging in coming weeks or months,” they wrote.

Tonya Alanez can be reached at tonya.alanez@globe.com or 617-929-1579. Follow her on Twitter @talanez.