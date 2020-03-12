The governor urged the CDC and the FDA to act on the state’s request for more testing capacity. He also advised residents to continue to take precautions including hand washing, social distancing and staying home when they feel ill. Going outside and going to work if you’re sick, Baker said, is “simply just a bad idea.”

Baker said the state now has the ability to test 5,000 additional people. Prior to today, the state could test only several thousand.

PITTSFIELD — Governor Charlie Baker said Thursday that state public health officials now have the capacity to conduct four times as many tests as they did a week ago, but he cautioned that federal aid is needed to increase testing availability in Massachusetts.

Separately, state officials confirmed Thursday that the current tally of cases in the state had jumped to 108, including 102 presumed cases and six confirmed by the CDC.

Baker’s briefing Thursday came one day after the World Health Organization declared the virus a pandemic. and President Trump announced he was sharply restricting travel from Europe to the United States in an attempt to limit the spread of the disease.

In Massachusetts, cases of the coronoavirus had increased slightly to 95 Wednesday, from 92 the day before, and the number of state residents who have been subject to quarantine topped 1,000. Worldwide, the number of cases are more than 120,000 while the number of deaths exceed 4,300.

Trump’s announcement was a sharp departure from his earlier attempts to downplay the threat. He blamed Europe for not acting quickly enough and contended that US clusters were “seeded” by European travelers.

In Boston, the MBTA began to see a drop in ridership Wednesday, as employers ordered their employees to work from home. Boston area colleges announced they would be switching to remote learning, and many told students to leave campus.

A key health official issued dire warnings Wednesday. “The bottom line: It is going to get worse,” said Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

He told a congressional hearing Wednesday that large gatherings across the country should be canceled, part of a virtually unprecedented effort to limit the spread of the disease.

“We are at the point where we could have our hospital system in crisis in three or four weeks, and what we do now will affect them,” Marc Lipsitch, professor of epidemiology at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and director of the Center for Communicable Disease Dynamics, said in a telephone briefing Wednesday.

Although the WHO declaration of a pandemic merely confirmed what many epidemiologists had believed, it added fire to calls for strong measures to control the virus’s spread.

“I hope it adds urgency to efforts to mitigate [the epidemic] because those efforts need urgency,” Lipsitch said.

He noted that the epidemic can explode in a flash: Italy went from a handful of cases to 10,000 in three weeks, and its health care system has been overwhelmed.

He favors eliminating all gatherings of more than 25 people in a room, saying that 25 is not a “magic number” but “a good conservative one.” That means shutting down cinemas and theaters and stopping church services.

And he thinks the Boston Marathon, scheduled for April 20, should be canceled, even though it’s not known how easily outdoor gatherings promote disease transmission. “We need to err on the side of caution,” he said.

Some Massachusetts organizations are indeed choosing caution.

One of the year’s most significant — and unique —gatherings in Boston joined the list of canceled events.

The massive Ace Comic Con entertainment convention, which features such A-list movie stars as Chris Evans and Tom Hiddleston and was expected to attract more than 30,000 fans to the Boston Convention Center and Exhibition Center on March 20-22, has been postponed, organizers said Wednesday evening.

Meanwhile, four more major universities in Massachusetts announced Wednesday they were ending in-person classes and shifting to online or remote learning.

The University of Massachusetts system (with 75,000 students), Boston University (35,000 students), Northeastern University (22,000 students), and Boston College (15,000 students) all announced such plans, which will drastically curtail campus life and hit the bottom lines of nearby businesses.

They joined a host of other area colleges moving their spring classes online. (Clark University in Worcester was bucking the trend, declaring in a message to parents that the transmission risk is low and “there are no near-term plans to close residence halls or direct students to leave campus.”)

Tufts Medical Center has started to cancel elective procedures and nonurgent appointments to reduce the number of people at the hospital and free up beds for coronavirus patients.

The John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Dorchester closed until further notice because two library employees attended a conference last week where other attendees were confirmed to have come down with the coronavirus.

Bain Capital is closing its headquarters in Boston’s Hancock Tower and sending 700 employees to work at home because an employee developed symptoms of Covid-19 after an international trip, even though the illness hasn’t been confirmed by laboratory tests.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, the Boston-based biotech best known for its drugs for cystic fibrosis, on Tuesday told employees to begin working remotely if their jobs allow, and Tango Therapeutics, a Cambridge biotech, did the same.

At the Encore Boston Harbor resort, members of the hotel management staff are taking the temperatures of guests who are coughing, sneezing, or showing other symptoms of illness, according to Rosie Salisbury, a spokeswoman for the hotel and casino.

State judges have been reducing or canceling jury pools to limit the number of people in the courthouses.

Of the 95 Covid-19 cases reported in Mass. as of Wednesday, 77 were traced to a leadership conference of Biogen employees in Boston late last month. Four were related to foreign travel, and 14 remain under investigation.

The state’s Public Health Council voted Wednesday morning to grant Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel authority to make decisions without first convening the council, including the power to order patients to isolate or quarantine, according to the State House News Service.

Meanwhile, to ensure that people with coronavirus have health insurance, the Massachusetts Health Connector, which sells plans to individuals who don’t get coverage through an employer, has opened a special enrollment period until April 25. Normally, the Connector enrolls new members only from November through January.

Separately, the CDC has promised $11.6 million to Massachusetts and $4.9 million to Rhode Island to support the Covid-19 response.

Material from the Associated Press, STAT, and the State House News Services was used in this report.

