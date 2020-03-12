If you’re an iPhone user, Apple suggests using a 70 percent isopropyl alcohol wipe or Clorox disinfecting wipes as a disinfectant.

Mobile phones are made from all sorts of materials, and if you use the wrong chemical you could damage your phone.

Don’t use just any random household cleaner to disinfect your smartphone.

“Using a 70 percent isopropyl alcohol wipe or Clorox Disinfecting Wipes, you may gently wipe the exterior surfaces of your iPhone,” Apple’s website states. “Don’t use bleach. Avoid getting moisture in any openings, and don’t submerge your iPhone in any cleaning agents.”

Aerosol sprays, bleaches, or abrasives should not be used on your phone. Window cleaners and other household cleaners are also off-limits. Avoid using abrasive cloths, towels, and paper towels, and don’t go overboard, because excessive wiping can also cause damage.

“Apple products are made with a variety of materials, and each material might have specific cleaning requirements,” the website states. For specific tips on cleaning different iPhone models, visit Apple’s website.

