PROVIDENCE -- Johnson & Wales University canceled Thursday’s classes at its downtown Providence campus because of “the recent disclosure of an individual who has exhibited flu-like symptoms.”

That person is being tested to identify the type of illness, but at this point there are no confirmed cases of Covid-19 at Johnson & Wales’ Providence Downcity Campus, the university said on its website.

Johnson & Wales did not cancel classes at its Providence Harborside Campus, and staff was to report to work as usual at its Downcity Campus on Thursday. The university did not say if the person being tested is a student, faculty member, staff member, or visitor.