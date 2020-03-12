PROVIDENCE -- Johnson & Wales University canceled Thursday’s classes at its downtown Providence campus because of “the recent disclosure of an individual who has exhibited flu-like symptoms.”
That person is being tested to identify the type of illness, but at this point there are no confirmed cases of Covid-19 at Johnson & Wales’ Providence Downcity Campus, the university said on its website.
Johnson & Wales did not cancel classes at its Providence Harborside Campus, and staff was to report to work as usual at its Downcity Campus on Thursday. The university did not say if the person being tested is a student, faculty member, staff member, or visitor.
The university said it called off Thursday’s classes, including physician assistant classes, “as a precautionary measure,” and it is sanitizing the areas on campus where that person visited.
On Thursday, Brown University joined the University of Rhode Island, Roger Williams University and other local colleges in moving to online instruction because of the coronavirus.
Johnson & Wales has not shifted to remote instruction. “The administration and faculty have been preparing for that should disruptions require it,” university spokesperson Miriam Weinstein said. “We have not made a decision yet.”
In an online message, the university said, "Now, more than ever, is the time to be vigilant about preventive measures for your health and others. That includes personal choices regarding vacation travel and attending large events. If you are a student, faculty, or staff member and have flu-like symptoms, you should stay home to help contain the spread of your illness.”
