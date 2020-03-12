PROVIDENCE – Lifespan announced Thursday that it has laid off 55 people in its corporate services office and another 216 employees across the company have agreed to retire by March 28 as the state’s largest healthcare provider restructures to address its financial challenges.

The company’s announcement comes as the hospital network finds itself on the front line of the coronavirus outbreak in Rhode Island, which has seen five residents test positive for the deadly disease and hundreds more in self-quarantine.

Lifespan CEO and President Dr. Tim Timothy J. Babineau said the organization, which reported losses of $35 million in the 2019 fiscal year, has been working on a “working on a restructuring strategy in recognition of the uniquely difficult market in which we operate." He said 70 percent of patients now use Medicare or Medicaid.