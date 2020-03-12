Authorities are investigating the slaying of a 47-year-old man in Lynn Wednesday night, the Essex district attorney’s office said Thursday.
Lynn police initially responded to the area of 700 Washington St. at 9:21 p.m. for a report of a robbery. The officers determined multiple suspects had approached the victim outside his home and forced him into their car, District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett’s office said in a statement.
“They later returned to rob his home," the statement said. "The victim was found deceased at approximately 6:00 this morning at the corner of Essex and Baldwin Streets.”
Prosecutors said the slaying remains under investigation. Authorities did not name the victim or release any suspect descriptions. No arrests have been made.
“As more information becomes available, it will be released,” the statement said.
