Authorities are investigating the slaying of a 47-year-old man in Lynn Wednesday night, the Essex district attorney’s office said Thursday.

Lynn police initially responded to the area of 700 Washington St. at 9:21 p.m. for a report of a robbery. The officers determined multiple suspects had approached the victim outside his home and forced him into their car, District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett’s office said in a statement.

“They later returned to rob his home," the statement said. "The victim was found deceased at approximately 6:00 this morning at the corner of Essex and Baldwin Streets.”