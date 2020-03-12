A motorcyclist was seriously injured after he was involved in a crash with another vehicle in Cambridge Thursday afternoon, police said.
The motorcyclist , a man in his 20’s, was taken to a local hospital, Jeremy Warnick, a spokesman for the Cambridge police said in an e-mail. His condition was not known Thursday evening.
The crash happened on Second and Thorndike Streets in East Cambridge at bout 3:50 p.m., Warnick said. The driver of the vehicle, a sedan, remained at the scene.
The roadway remains closed, Warnick said. State Police and Cambridge fire also responded to the scene.
State Police spokesman James DeAngelis referred all questions to the Cambridge police. Cambridge fire could not immediately be reached for comment.
