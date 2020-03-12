A motorcyclist was seriously injured after he was involved in a crash with another vehicle in Cambridge Thursday afternoon, police said.

The motorcyclist , a man in his 20’s, was taken to a local hospital, Jeremy Warnick, a spokesman for the Cambridge police said in an e-mail. His condition was not known Thursday evening.

The crash happened on Second and Thorndike Streets in East Cambridge at bout 3:50 p.m., Warnick said. The driver of the vehicle, a sedan, remained at the scene.