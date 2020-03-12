Police in Newburyport are asking the public to help identify a man suspected of robbing a bank late Wednesday afternoon.
The suspect entered a Santander Bank branch on Storey Ave. at 4:30 p.m. and allegedly demanded money from the teller, the Newburyport Police Department said in a statement.
The man ran from the bank with an undisclosed amount of money into the woods. According to the statement, the man was wearing a medical mask, sunglasses, and a camouflaged hooded jacket.
No one was injured in the robbery and no weapons were used. police said.
Police from several area departments, including Salisbury, Amesbury, Newbury, Georgetown, West Newbury, assisted in the search for the suspect. A K9 unit from Salisbury police attempted to track the suspect, but could not, the statement said.
State Police and officers assigned to the regional North Eastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council also assisted.
The Newburyport Police Department is asking anyone with information to call Inspector Christopher McDonald at 978-462-4411.