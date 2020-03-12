Police in Newburyport are asking the public to help identify a man suspected of robbing a bank late Wednesday afternoon.

The suspect entered a Santander Bank branch on Storey Ave. at 4:30 p.m. and allegedly demanded money from the teller, the Newburyport Police Department said in a statement.

The man ran from the bank with an undisclosed amount of money into the woods. According to the statement, the man was wearing a medical mask, sunglasses, and a camouflaged hooded jacket.