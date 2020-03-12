Citing coronavirus concerns, the New Hampshire state court system suspended jury trials for 30 days, starting Friday. Prospective jurors who had been notified to appear for jury service between March 13 and April 13 no longer have to come to court.
The suspension applies to both criminal and civil trials.
Trials will be rescheduled in the near future, according to the court system.
“If you are a plaintiff, defendant or the State in any trial scheduled for that period, your trial will be rescheduled and you will receive notice of the new trial date,” the court system said in a statement announcing the change.
The Massachusetts state court system is currently continuing to hold jury trials, though it has notified employees to follow CDC health guidelines, and requires that jury pool rooms be cleaned on a daily basis.
