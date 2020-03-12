PROVIDENCE -- Mayor Jorge Elorza has declared a state of emergency in Rhode Island’s capital city, and the city plans to revoke all entertainment licenses for at least two weeks.
The announcement, which will cover all businesses in the city, goes far beyond the guidance that Governor Gina Raimondo regarding large events announced Wednesday.
The city is also refusing to provide permits to all public gatherings above 100 people.
