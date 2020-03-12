fb-pixel

Authorities are on the scene of a serious two-vehicle crash on Route 2A in Littleton.

Littleton police and fire departments are urging commuters to find alternative routes Thursday morning. The crash took place near 89 Ayer Road, which is also Route 2A.

The medical status of the people in the vehicles was not immediately available.

The circumstances of the crash are under investigation by State and Littleton police.



