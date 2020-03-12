Authorities are on the scene of a serious two-vehicle crash on Route 2A in Littleton.
Littleton police and fire departments are urging commuters to find alternative routes Thursday morning. The crash took place near 89 Ayer Road, which is also Route 2A.
Serious accident at 80 Ayer Road. Avoid the area if traveling East on 2A. @TownofLittleton #MATraffic pic.twitter.com/pJBIDVGPQu— Littleton Fire Dept. (@LittletonFD) March 12, 2020
The medical status of the people in the vehicles was not immediately available.
The circumstances of the crash are under investigation by State and Littleton police.
Ayer Rd @ New New Estate Rd. will remain closed. MSP and Mass DOT in route. Eastbound traffic detoured @ Bruce St. and westbound @ King St. Please avoid area. #matraffic https://t.co/bfhfWxkUCa— Littleton Police (@LittletonMAPD) March 12, 2020
