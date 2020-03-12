"The public has a vital interest in ensuring transparency where the behavior of these public officials allegedly fails to comport with the heightened standards attendant to their office,'' Chief Justice Ralph Gants wrote in the 6-0 ruling.

In a major ruling on the intersection between the public’s right to know and the privacy protections in the state’s Criminal Offender Record and Information Act, the court ruled unanimously that The Boston Globe was entitled to booking photos and reports on police officers arrested on drunk driving charges and a report about the arrest of a judge.

Booking photographs of judges and law enforcement officers who are arrested for breaking the law and any police reports connected with their investigations are public records even if they are never arraigned in court, the Supreme Judicial Court ruled Thursday.

He wrote that “where police officers and judges allegedly engage in criminal conduct that does not result in an arraignment ... the public has a substantial interest in ascertaining whether the case was not prosecuted because it lacked merit or because these public officials received favorable treatment arising from their position or relationships.”

Releasing the information to the Globe — or others who request it under the state public records law — is an essential part of assuring public confidence in the judiciary and law enforcement, Gants wrote.

"Such matters implicate not only the integrity of the public officials who allegedly engaged in criminal conduct but also the integrity of our criminal justice system,'' he wrote.

The Globe filed the lawsuit that led to Thursday’s ruling after police departments refused to release arrest reports and booking photographs of police officers accused of drunk driving and a police report for a judge accused of stealing a $4,000 Cartier watch. A clerk magistrate refused to issue the criminal charges against the judge.

In the ruling, Gants wrote that booking photos must be released.

"Disclosure of the booking photographs will eliminate confusion as to the identity of those arrested where they may have common names that may be shared by others,'' the chief justice wrote.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.









John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.