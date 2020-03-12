U.S. Army Pfc. Justin Candido Kirby, 21, was conducting combat maneuver operations with another soldier at the training center when he was killed in a vehicle accident Monday, officials said.

A soldier from New Bedford died in a training accident in California Monday, officials from the Fort Irwin National Training Center said in a statement.

“Pfc. Kirby was well known across the Regiment and his passing has deeply affected us all,” said Col. Scott Woodward, 68th colonel of the Regiment. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and his fellow soldiers.”

The other soldier, who was with Kirby in a Humvee at the time of the incident, was injured and brought to the University Medical Center of Southern Nevada in a medical helicopter, officials said. The soldier has since been released from the hospital.

The incident remains under investigation.

Kirby was assigned to the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment at Fort Irwin.

His twin brother, Jason, is an EMT for New Bedford EMS and is going to school to be a paramedic, the New Bedford Fire Department said in a post on Facebook. Their father, Robert, is a veteran New Bedford firefighter.

“The entire New Bedford Fire Department family extends its sympathies to the Kirby family,” firefighters said in the post. “We extend our appreciation to the Kirby family for their service and dedication to our community and our country.”

