A driver suffered minor injuries after his tractor-trailer crashed into the front of an apartment complex in Roxbury Thursday afternoon, causing significant damage, fire officials said.
Around 1:20 p.m., the truck slammed into the building at 137 Hampden St., Boston Fire Department spokesman Brian Alkins said. The driver was taken to a local hospital by Boston EMS.
No one in the apartment was injured, Alkins said.
Crews were on scene, waiting for the building inspector to arrive and determine the safety of removing the truck, Alkins said at about 3 p.m. The housing complex includes 10 units, two of which were damaged.
Boston police are investigating the cause of the crash, Alkins said.
A tech rescue response at approximately 1:20 for a truck into the building at 137 Hampden St. Rox the driver was transported @BOSTON_EMS . No civilians in the house injured. pic.twitter.com/hWlolIMtP2— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 12, 2020
