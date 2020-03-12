Coronavirus resources
The Celtics have been told to self-quarantine after a player on the Utah Jazz tested positive for the coronavirus, according to ESPN. The Celtics played the Jazz at TD Garden on Friday.
Sources told ESPN’s Brian Windhorst all players the Jazz have faced within the past ten days have been told to self-quarantine. Utah has also played the Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks, Detroit Pistons, and Toronto Raptors, according to the team’s schedule.
The Celtics are in Milwaukee for a now-postponed game against the Bucks.
The NBA announced Wednesday night that games are suspended indefinitely after the Utah player — Rudy Gobert, according to multiple reports — tested positive for Covid-19.
On Monday, in the first media availability after the NBA stopped reporters from entering the locker room, Gobert jokingly made a point to touch the microphone and table in front of him. The Jazz and the Oklahoma City Thunder were about to tip off Wednesday when the game was called off amid the NBA’s announcement.
