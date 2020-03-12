The Celtics have been told to self-quarantine after a player on the Utah Jazz tested positive for the coronavirus, according to ESPN. The Celtics played the Jazz at TD Garden on Friday.

Sources told ESPN’s Brian Windhorst all players the Jazz have faced within the past ten days have been told to self-quarantine. Utah has also played the Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks, Detroit Pistons, and Toronto Raptors, according to the team’s schedule.

The Celtics are in Milwaukee for a now-postponed game against the Bucks.