Officials from the various communities met on Wednesday at Boston City Hall, according to the two people familiar with the talks, amid mounting acceptance that it would be irresponsible or even impossible to hold the race on its scheduled date of April 20. Government officials also have been in regular communication with leaders from the Boston Athletic Association, which oversees the marathon.

The talks are targeting autumn in an attempt to salvage some of the economic benefits this year, according to two people familiar with the plans.

Local officials along the route of the Boston Marathon, including city leaders in Boston, are closing in on a plan to reschedule the world-famous race as the global coronavirus pandemic continues its spread.

Advertisement

It would be the first time in 124 years that the marathon — which regularly draws about a million spectators and thousands of visitors from around the world — wouldn’t be held as planned. Postponement is preferable because canceling the marathon would mean a potential economic loss to the city of more than $200 million.

The desire was to hold the race on a long weekend, but Labor Day was deemed too challenging because it is peak time for college students to move into dormitories, many of which are located along the marathon route. Columbus Day, another target, is regarded as impossible because the Chicago Marathon is scheduled for Sunday, October 11.

For that reason, officials are currently exploring the idea of creating a Monday holiday in the state in September, according to the two sources. There are discussions at the State House because that would require legislative approval. The plans could be refined by later today and presented to the public by Friday morning.

The driving desire behind the postponement, as opposed to an outright cancellation, is to preserve some of the economic benefits at a time when local businesses, from hotels to restaurants to retail shops, are getting battered by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

Massive conventions, smaller conferences, and one-off galas are canceling, tourism has plummeted, workers are staying home. The effect has rippled through virtually every part of the economy, from major investors to local shopkeepers.

More than 31,000 runners are registered to run this year’s marathon.

About one-third of the registered runners are from outside the United States, representing 119 other countries.





David Abel can be reached at david.abel@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @davabel.