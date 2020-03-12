According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the initial symptoms are typical of other common illnesses: fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

With rising worries over the spread of coronavirus in the U.S., many of people are asking how to distinguish the symptoms and what to do if they become ill. Here are some answers:

The illness, known officially as Covid-19, can be mild to severe. The CDC says older adults and people who have severe underlying chronic medical conditions, like heart or lung disease or diabetes, seem to be at higher risk for developing more serious complications from the illness.

The symptoms may appear two to 14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC.

How do you know it’s not just allergies?

With spring on its way after a warm winter, plenty of people will soon be sniffling, red-eyed, blowing their noses, and sneezing due to seasonal allergies.

But they won’t have fevers.

“What really distinguishes allergies from viral infections is the absence of fever,” said Dr. Daniel Kuritzkes, chief of the Division of Infectious Diseases at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. People who suffer from seasonal allergies typically know the difference, he noted.

How do I know it’s not just the cold or the flu?

Colds and the flu, which are both caused by viruses, are harder to differentiate from the coronavirus, Kuritzkes said.

A cold can bring on a sore throat, runny nose, fever, and nasal congestion, though it’s not usually associated — at least early on — with a phlegm-producing cough, he said.

The flu has a “pretty abrupt onset," with a high fever, headaches, muscle aches, generally feeling terrible, and also possibly a cough. It’s not usually preceded by a sore throat and it may or may not involve nasal congestion, he said.

The bottom line: A severe cold, the flu, and a mild case of coronavirus “could be difficult to distinguish” from each other, Kuritzkes said.

What if you have symptoms?

If you have symptoms and have recently traveled to any countries of high level transmission, or if you’ve come into contact with someone who meets those criteria, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health says you should contact your health care provider, local board of health, or the Massachusetts State Epidemiology line at (617) 983-6800.

If you think you have the coronavirus (and especially if you’re tested and found to have the virus), the CDC advises you to stay home except to get medical care; separate yourself from people and pets; call ahead before going to the doctor; cover coughs and sneezes; clean your hands often; wear a facemask; avoid sharing household items; clean frequently touched surfaces; and monitor your symptoms.

“The most important thing is that people who feel they are seriously ill, or who have an underlying medical condition, should certainly call their doctors or primary clinician and get guidance about whether it’s appropriate for them to come in for an urgent evaluation,” Kuritzkes said.

Kuritzkes said people should stay vigilant about whether they’re “developing symptoms and fever. We don’t know how widespread the infection is in the community just yet.”

“This is a terrific opportunity for people to realize that the best thing they can do for their coworkers, neighbors, and families if they are feeling sick with respiratory infection, they should stay home,” he said.

