The legislation pushes $15 million into a reserve fund to bolster treatment, prevention, and containment efforts, both at the state level and through local boards of of health and “other public instrumentalities.”

The package sped to the desk of Governor Charlie Baker, clearing sparsely attended sessions of the House and Senate, both of which have scaled back public events and have no scheduled formal sessions, as officials and the public grapple with how to slow the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

State lawmakers on Thursday approved a bill dedicating $15 million to the state’s response to the spread of the novel coronavirus.

It does not dictate exactly how, or where, the money should be spent, leaving that decision to the Baker administration. Baker indicated on Tuesday that money could flow to both the Department of Public Health, which runs the state lab performing coronavirus testing in Massachusetts, as well as local boards of health and first responders.

It’s the first significant funding the state has dedicated to the response, beyond a $95,000 pot of money that helped cover overtime and clinical costs for the lab.

“I’m sure we’ll be able to find appropriate uses for it,” Baker said Tuesday of the new cash.

House Speaker Robert A. DeLeo and Senate President Karen E. Spilka announced their intent to create the fund on Tuesday — just hours before Baker declared a state of emergency — making the legislation’s passage all the more notable within the State House’s typically slow-grinding gears.

The Senate has canceled or postponed all public events in the State House for the next 30 days, and the House has done the same for the foreseeable future, helping clear what is a typically busy time on the public calendar. Lawmakers are also discussing postponing public hearings, or taking online testimony.

State officials on Wednesday reported 95 confirmed or presumptive coronavirus cases in Massachusetts, 77 of which are tied to a late-February Biogen conference. Nearly 1,100 people have been subject to a quarantine at some point.

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattpstout