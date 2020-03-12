The Marriott Long Wharf hotel, which was the venue for the Biogen leadership conference linked to many cases of the novel coronavirus here and elsewhere, said on Thursday it will close “in the interest of public health.”

The hotel’s parent company said it had made the decision in consultation with the Boston Public Health Commission, and in response to “new information.” It’s unclear what the new information is and how long the hotel will be closed. Marriott did not provide further details, and the city health commission couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

The hotel was the site of a leadership conference on Feb. 26 and 27 that drew an international roster of executives from the Cambridge-based biotech firm Biogen. State officials said Wednesday that of the 95 Massachusetts cases of the virus, known as Covid-19, 77 were traced to the Biogen event.