The NCAA cited the impracticality of hosting events outside of the academic year as a reason for cancellation, not postponement.

In a statement, the organization said that NCAA president Mark Emmert and the board of governors decided to cancel the events “based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat.”

The NCAA announced Thursday afternoon that it was canceling its remaining winter and spring tournaments, including the men’s and women’s Division I basketball tournaments.

On Thursday, conference tournaments were canceled en masse. All Power-Five conferences – the ACC, Pac-12, SEC, Big Ten, Big 12 – ended their tournaments before Thursday’s games tipped.

Locally, the cancellation of the tournament means that Boston University, which clinched an automatic bid with a win over Colgate in the Patriot League championship game on Wednesday, won’t have a chance to participate. The Northeastern women’s hockey team, which captured the regular season and postseason titles for Hockey East, will not be able to play Princeton as scheduled in a quarterfinal game Saturday afternoon at Matthews Arena.

The women’s Frozen Four, set to take place at Agganis Arena, will not take place, nor will the NCAA men’s hockey regional scheduled for March 27-28 in Worcester.

The NCAA Tournament represents more than 80 percent of the organization’s annual revenue, according to Bloomberg.

On Wednesday afternoon, the NCAA announced that it would proceed with the men’s and women’s tournaments with only essential personnel and families in attendance.

But even before the decision to limit attendance, individual conferences began restricting or canceling outright their own tournaments.

The Ivy League announced Tuesday morning that its tournament, set to be held at Harvard’s Lavietes Pavillion, was canceled.

