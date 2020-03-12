These two images show people walking around Rome's Trevi fountain in June 2017, top, and on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Andrew Medichini/Associated Press

Two days after Italy’s prime minister announced strict travel restrictions, on Wednesday he ordered almost all businesses to close as the number of infections and deaths from the novel coronavirus continued to climb in the country.

More than 2,3000 cases were reported in Italy on Wednesday alone, increasing the total number of infected people in the country to more than 12,000, according to the New York Times. 827 people have died from the virus in Italy, the site of the second-largest outbreak in the world outside of China.