These two images show people walking around Rome's Trevi fountain in June 2017, top, and on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Andrew Medichini/Associated Press Two days after Italy’s prime minister announced strict travel restrictions, on Wednesday he ordered almost all businesses to close as the number of infections and deaths from the novel coronavirus continued to climb in the country. More than 2,3000 cases were reported in Italy on Wednesday alone, increasing the total number of infected people in the country to more than 12,000, according to the New York Times. 827 people have died from the virus in Italy, the site of the second-largest outbreak in the world outside of China. On Wednesday night, President Trump announced that he is restricting passenger travel from 26 European countries, including Italy, to the United States for 30 days beginning on Friday. These photos show how desolate some of Italy’s most popular tourist attractions have become in the wake of the spread of the virus in the country of more than 60 million people: The Spanish Steps in Rome. Geraldine Hope Ghelli/Bloomberg A street is almost empty in downtown Naples. Alessandro Pone/LaPresse/Associated Press A man jogged along an empty street with Mt. Vesuvius in the background, in downtown Naples. Alessandro Pone/LaPresse/Associated Press Piazza del Plebiscito square in downtown Naples. Alessandro Pone/LaPresse/Associated Press Via San Gregorio Armeno, famous for its statuettes in downtown Naples. Alessandro Pone/LaPresse/Associated Press An placard reading "Love wins over everything" is pictured on Piazza Dante in Naples. CARLO HERMANN/AFP via Getty Images A tourist took a selfie outside the Castel Nuovo castle in Naples. CARLO HERMANN/AFP via Getty Images Police monitored the Trevi Fountain in Rome. Nadia Shira Cohen/The New York Times Normally full of tourists, Piazza XXV Aprile is nearly empty in Milan. Alessandro Grassani/The New York Times The Galleria Vittorio Emanuele. Alessandro Grassani/The New York Times A man carried chairs outside a cafe in the town of Codogno, in the region of Lombardia, northern Italy. Claudio Furlan/LaPresse/Associated Press Codogno, southeast of Milan. MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images A woman took a selfie outside the closed Pantheon monument in central Rome. ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP via Getty Images St. Mark's Square in Venice. MARCO SABADIN/AFP via Getty Images An employee sprayed disinfectant in public areas by the arcades of the Doges' Palace in Venice. MARCO SABADIN/AFP via Getty Images Ponte della Paglia in Venice. MARCO SABADIN/AFP via Getty Images St. Mark's Square (Piazza San Marco) and its basilica (R) in Venice. MARCO SABADIN/AFP via Getty Images A man walked along the seafront by Castel dell'Ovo in Naples. CARLO HERMANN/AFP via Getty Images A closed Colosseum monument in Rome. ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP via Getty Images The Arch of Constantine (L) and a closed Colosseum monument in Rome. ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP via Getty Images Piazzale Michelangelo shows the city of Florence, Tuscany. CARLO BRESSAN/AFP via Getty Images
