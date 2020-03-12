Coronavirus resources
Tell us how you’re feeling. How is this affecting you and your family? What are you doing to cope?
Record your thoughts in a voice memo on your smartphone and send to amy.pedulla@globe.com.
How to send a voice memo
Use the Voice Memo app for iPhone, or equivalent. When you record, hold the phone normally, as if taking a call. At the end of the recording, state your name, age, and where you live. If you can, save the file as firstname_lastname.
Where will this appear?
We’ll be selecting submissions to be included in an ongoing feature on bostonglobe.com.
