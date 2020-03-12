Actor Tom Hanks said Wednesday that he and his wife, the actress Rita Wilson, tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Academy Award-winning actor, 63, said he and Wilson had slight fevers, felt “a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches," and Wilson experienced on-and-off chills.

“To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive,” Hanks said.