Actor Tom Hanks said Wednesday that he and his wife, the actress Rita Wilson, tested positive for the coronavirus.
The Academy Award-winning actor, 63, said he and Wilson had slight fevers, felt “a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches," and Wilson experienced on-and-off chills.
“To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive,” Hanks said.
The pair is in Australia. They will be “tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires,” the statement said.
March 12, 2020
“We’ll keep the world posted and updated,” he added.
