WASHINGTON — In the Oval Office Thursday, a head of government laid out the measures he was taking to keep his country safe from the coronavirus: He would close schools starting the next day, ban indoor gatherings of more than 100 people, and suspend outdoor events with more than 500 people.

It was Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, who had been welcomed to the White House by Trump amid a widening crisis that has upended daily life for millions of Americans and tested their tolerance for a president who prides himself on his capacity for disruption.

Varadkar’s clear instructions and cautious tone bore a sharp contrast to Trump’s freewheeling response to a crisis that threatens to subsume both his presidency and his campaign for reelection.

The collapse of the stock market and the spread of the coronavirus are creating a political and leadership crisis for a president who was elected on promises to blow up Washington bureaucracy and who has survived previous controversies by dismissing unfavorable facts and pointing to a roaring economy. His instinct to downplay what is now a global pandemic has sown confusion in the United States and given the man he will likely face in November, former vice president Joe Biden, the opportunity to present himself as a calming and stable force in a time of trouble.

“It’ll go very quickly,” Trump said breezily on Thursday of the outbreak, insisting he was taking decisive action even as his administration has struggled to address basic questions about testing for the virus and he himself seemed unsure about the exact number of people it has killed in the country so far.

“What is the number as of this morning, 32?” he asked as he sat next to Varadkar and referred to a reporter just off camera. “Is it 32 deaths, Steve?” The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention listed the US fatalities on Thursday afternoon at 36.

“We do need separation for a little period of time in some cases,” Trump added, without specifying exactly what that means. He urged Americans to wash their hands.

Trump’s press conference with Varadkar came the morning after he gave a somber national TV address from the Oval Office in which he announced he was curbing travel to the United States from Europe — a policy health experts say would do little to stop the community spread already happening here. He uttered multiple inaccuracies that had to be corrected soon after the 10-minute speech. Even some Republicans said his performance did little to help his cause.

“His business-as-usual approach in the early days of the crisis leaves him uniquely vulnerable to attacks over his handling of the crisis,” said Alex Conant, a Republican strategist who advised Senator Marco Rubio’s presidential run in 2016. “I think it’s clear that this crisis is likely to define his term.”

The coronavirus has forced Trump out of his comfort zone of improvisational and revved-up rallies, which have been canceled for now, and into the more difficult terrain of grave telemprompter speeches. But that’s exactly the field where Biden, who struggles to attract passionate crowds on the trail and can make mistakes when off-script, would like the election to be played on.

By Thursday, Biden sought to capitalize on what his supporters see as a leadership vacuum by delivering a weighty coronavirus speech of his own and rolling out a sweeping plan to contain and stop the spread of the virus.

“President Trump is welcome to adopt all of it today,” said Biden, who harkened back to his days dealing with the Ebola crisis during the Obama administration. “When I’m president, we will be better prepared, respond better, and recover better. We’ll lead with science and listen to the experts.”

Seeking to project presidential readiness, Biden has already convened his own Public Health Advisory Committee, and called for free coronavirus testing, more frequent reporting of vital public health statistics, and for the country to lead a coordinated global effort to stop the spread of the illness.

It was a split-screen moment that Democrats hoped would embody a fundamental contrast between Biden and Trump, as well as the former vice president’s central argument for his own election: That the country needs to go back to stable leadership.

“Any time a crisis happens at this magnitude in the middle of an election, it fundamentally alters the way voters are perceiving the contest,” said Ian Sams, a Democratic strategist who worked on Senator Kamala Harris’s presidential bid, and who said Biden’s depth of experience and measured tone could be an asset to him now. “This moment is sort of tailor-made for Biden’s greatest strengths.”

History is filled with examples of leaders who rose to the moment and it is possible that Trump will seek to change the narrative by acting decisively to vanquish the outbreak.

At that same time, public health experts insist that Trump needs to communicate more clearly and move more aggressively to increase testing and take other steps to prevent the spread of the virus, even as slow responses in Europe are blamed for mounting death tolls.

But Trump has not yet shown a willingness to make changes to his governing style that might help him do that.

“Trump was elected to shake things up and blow up the system and he’s done that,” said Ryan Williams, a Republican strategist. “But this is a moment when people want strong steady leadership and Trump needs to adjust his style and he hasn’t done that.”

Biden, on the other hand, can take advantage of the suspension of regular campaign rallies — a format Trump loves, but where Biden is less comfortable — to deploy a “Rose Garden campaign where he can give serious scripted speeches instead of going out to rallies and making errors,” Williams said.

On Thursday, Trump’s Twitter feed was a mix of guidance from the CDC on hand-washing and other information and complaints about a “coup” against him, which is how he described the now-closed Russia investigation. He has claimed in recent days that anyone who wants to be tested for the coronavirus can be — an assertion that has been challenged by public health officials and even his own Republican allies.

“If you go to the right agency, if you go to the right area, you get the test,” he said, calling the whole process “smooth.”

“People should stop saying if you want a test, you should get a test right now,” Senator James Lankford, a Republican from Oklahoma, told CNN. “That’s not here at this point.”

On Thursday, the CDC website reported just 11,000 people had been tested for the virus in the United States since January — a stunning number compared to a country like South Korea, where 20,000 people are being tested every day in a strategy known as “trace, test, and treat.”

The coronavirus isn’t only threatening Trump’s reelection prospects. On Thursday, the president dismissed concerns that he himself might be exposed to the virus, after it was revealed he spent time with a Brazilian official last week who has tested positive for it.

“We’ll find out what happens,” he told reporters. “Let’s put it this way, I’m not concerned.”

