▪ Elizabeth Warren Amid the Massachusetts senator’s blizzard of specific plans for health care and the economy, one proposal didn’t get the traction it deserved: Warren’s “ Blue New Deal ” for the world’s exploited oceans. This rescue plan for 71 percent of the earth’s surface would build climate-ready fisheries, restore coastal wetlands that absorb five times as much carbon as forests, reduce pesticide and fertilizer use near water sources, and end offshore oil drilling. You’ve heard of Mother Earth. Time to meet Sister Ocean.

And then there were two. The inflated field of Democratic presidential contenders that crowded debate stages and gasped for attention just a few months ago has collapsed like an undercooked soufflé. But the two Democrats remaining (three, if you count Representative Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii, but let’s not) can still benefit from the solid policy work of the 20-something other campaigns, both in the march to November and in a hoped-for new administration. Before they fade in memory, here is a selection of proposals from several worthy also-rans.

▪ Kamala Harris The former California attorney general and current US senator placed bail reform at the center of her criminal justice agenda. Although the Eighth Amendment to the Constitution prohibits excessive bail for pre-trial defendants, some 450,000 people — who haven’t yet been convicted of a crime, remember — are sitting in jails today because they are too poor to make bail. Harris filed a bill with Republican Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky that would encourage states to develop alternatives to cash bail, a step toward fundamental fairness that incidentally would reduce needless spending of taxpayer dollars now used to warehouse defendants.

▪ Pete Buttigieg The former mayor of South Bend, Ind., raised a seemingly obscure issue when he called for full, permanent funding of the Land and Water Conservation Fund, a pool of royalties from federal offshore leases (not taxpayer dollars) intended to protect the nation’s natural resources. The fund receives nearly $1 billion a year, but the full amount is rarely appropriated, as Congress siphons off millions for other pet projects. Since it was enacted in 1964, the fund has protected public lands from the Grand Canyon to the Minuteman bikeway. Spending the full $1 billion as it was intended is a debt about 56 years overdue.

▪ Michael Bennet The former superintendent of the Denver public schools, now US senator from Colorado, knows something about the relationship between poverty and education. His anti-poverty plan included universal preschool for all three- and four-year-olds, so that children arrive at kindergarten ready to learn. The Democratic debate has focused disproportionately on billionaires, but Bennet was one of the few who awakened voters to the plight of those on the other end of the economic spectrum: the poor.

▪ Julián Castro The former HUD secretary had a robust plan to relieve a housing affordability crisis in which 38 million Americans pay more than 30 percent of their incomes to keep a roof over their heads. He proposed an innovative renters’ tax credit, refunding whatever a tenant pays over that 30 percent. (Castro would limit the subsidy to families making between 50 and 100 percent of an area’s median income.) Massachusetts has something similar in the income tax deduction renters are allowed as part of the property-tax-reducing Proposition 2-1/2, but it is capped at $3,000, and a tax credit is more direct.

▪ Amy Klobuchar The Minnesota senator’s prescription for election security is deceptively simple: Mandate paper ballots. A bill she sponsored, the Election Security Act, would give $1 billion in grants to state and local governments to replace voting machines, hire IT staff, and conduct audits. It would require backup paper ballots in all 50 states, a no-brainer that nevertheless seems to tax the brains of Senate Republicans, who have repeatedly blocked the measure as too expensive.

▪ Andrew Yang By contrast, Yang had a dreadful idea for election reform: institute voting by mobile app using (whoa!) blockchain. But his signature plan, for universal basic income is worth trying, if only on a pilot basis. Stockton, Calif., has been doing just this since 2019, offering $500 debit cards each month to a target group of 125 low-income residents. The effect of the experiment on hunger, family stability, and other factors is still being evaluated, but given that 40 percent of Americans can’t absorb a single $400 emergency, a little cash could go a long way toward economic security.

Floating these kinds of creative solutions are the best part of political campaigns. The candidates may be gone, but their ideas should not be forgotten.

