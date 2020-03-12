Below is an incomplete list of all the people who cannot “work from home” and who run the risk of their livelihoods being drastically affected if our local, state, and federal governments do not act to create broad-based economic solutions to support all this “social distancing” we’re talking about.

These employees’ livelihoods require showing up, and most small businesses, like mine, are not able to provide for all employees, en masse, to suddenly take two (or eight) weeks of paid leave. Until governments act to provide economic solutions (and a social safety net), we should stop making it seem like “working from home” is a viable solution for everyone.