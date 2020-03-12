The test for his national address on the new coronavirus outbreak in the United States was simple. In the most disruptive time since the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, did it allow Americans to turn to each and other and say, “Things are going to be OK?” In a word: no. We were left with a foreboding that our national administration is overwhelmed by the pandemic and that we are adrift in chaotic seas.

Americans want a few basic things from their leader in a time of crisis: a sense that he is on top of the situation and leveling with us about what lies ahead, and that he has a coherent plan to guide us through those hazards.

We needed a Churchillian address explaining how we’ll meet the crisis and urging a stiff upper lip. Instead, we got a hodgepodge of things big and small delivered by an uneasy president who read robotically from a teleprompter.

The speech did have a large piece of headline-seizing news: Travel from continental Europe, but not Britain, will be banned for a month.

But not only was that offered without a persuasive explanation, the president’s announcement quickly had to be corrected and modified. The ban won’t apply to Americans or US nationals. Nor will it encompass all of continental Europe, but rather the area that allows movement without border controls. Goods wouldn’t be restricted, as Trump had seemed to suggest. By Thursday morning, it was obvious the decision on travel restrictions had not been made in consultation with the European Union, which was taken by surprise. Nor was Trump’s announcement that insurance companies would waive co-payments for coronavirus treatment correct; that will apply only to co-pay for testing.

Although coronavirus tests themselves are much in demand and difficult to get due to a shortage of kits, the president had nothing to say on that matter beyond this: “Testing and testing capabilities are expanding rapidly, day by day. We are moving very quickly.”

Even if that statement was soon corrected, confusion like this obviously doesn’t inspire confidence. Nor did Trump’s delivery, a pro forma presentation that failed to convey either conviction or empathy. You came away thinking he was unconvinced about the message he was delivering — and so you yourself weren’t reassured.

There are many reasons for that, but two stand out: this president’s inability to admit error and his all-consuming pursuit of his political self-interest. The latter prevents Trump from ever rising above self-aggrandizement, buck-passing, and blaming to deliver a unifying narrative.

The president needed to make clear that this is a potential calamity and that the nation must take dramatic and disruptive action to avoid the worst consequences. To win back people’s confidence, he would have had to acknowledge at least tacitly that the situation was far more serious than he had thought or said back when he’d declared that everything was under control, that cases of the coronavirus infection were few, and that the contagion would soon disappear.

Instead, we saw a man trying to insulate himself from any blame. The virus was “foreign.” Contagions have plagued the world throughout history. “A large number” of new coronavirus clusters in the United States were due to inaction by the EU. Trump claimed he himself had taken early and effective action, when in fact he had downplayed the problem, discounted expert advice, and accused Democrats and the media of exaggerating the public health peril. The measures he was announcing were “the most aggressive and comprehensive effort to confront a foreign virus in modern history.”

And, of course, there was his habitual economic boasting: “Because of the economic policies that we have put into place over the last three years, we have the greatest economy anywhere in the world, by far.”

From the very beginning of his administration, Trump has been at war with reality. Buoyed by a strong economy, he’s been surprisingly successful at escaping responsibility for his failings.

This, however, seems different. The coronavirus crisis is rapidly becoming all-consuming. This time, the president’s tactics of denial, deflection, and distraction aren’t working. Instead, they have put his incompetence on full display.

And that is a frightening sight indeed.

