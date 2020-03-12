I appreciate Kay Lazar’s thoughtful feature on virtual counseling services being delivered through high schools in Massachusetts (“Virtual counseling aims to fill a real need,” Page A1, Feb. 26). These programs are a promising means of addressing a critical shortage of mental health services for children throughout the country. Experience with telemental health nationwide has been positive. Many patients are more comfortable seeing specialists via video from their home, school, or primary care physician’s office.

The American Academy of Pediatrics supports the development of safe, quality telehealth practices for children. Scientific research into telehealth’s impact on patients and families is a critical means of assessing its value. The AAP is home to the National Institutes of Health-funded SPROUT network (Supporting Pediatric Research on Outcomes and Utilization of Telehealth), which is developing the tools and resources to support quality telehealth research nationwide.