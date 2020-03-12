GREENSBORO, N.C. — T.J. Gibbs scored 16 points and Dane Goodwin added 15 points, and Notre Dame defeated Boston College, 80-58, on Wednesday to advance to the quarterfinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.
The Irish (20-12) won in an unconventional manner as five players scored in double digits, none of which were Associated Press first-team All-ACC selection John Mooney.
Prentiss Hubb had 14 points for Notre Dame, and Juwan Durham had 12 points and Nate Laszewski scored 10. Mooney finished with eight points and 11 rebounds.
Tenth-seeded Boston College (13-19) was led by 20 points and 13 rebounds from Steffon Mitchell.
Advertisement
The teams split during the regular season with each team winning by 1 point on the other’s home court.
But this one wasn't nearly as close.
The Irish jumped out to a 30-12 lead with 3:37 left in the first half after the Eagles opened the game 3 of 24 from the field. Boston College shot 34 percent for the game and was just 6 of 20 from 3-point range.