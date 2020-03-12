GREENSBORO, N.C. — T.J. Gibbs scored 16 points and Dane Goodwin added 15 points, and Notre Dame defeated Boston College, 80-58, on Wednesday to advance to the quarterfinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.

The Irish (20-12) won in an unconventional manner as five players scored in double digits, none of which were Associated Press first-team All-ACC selection John Mooney.

Prentiss Hubb had 14 points for Notre Dame, and Juwan Durham had 12 points and Nate Laszewski scored 10. Mooney finished with eight points and 11 rebounds.