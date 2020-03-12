HAMILTON, N.Y. — With eight 3-pointers and pick-and-roll dominance led by junior guard Javante McCoy, Boston University beat Colgate, 64-61, in the Patriot League final Wednesday night, giving the Terriers their first NCAA Tournament berth since 2011.
The third-seeded Terriers (21-13) lost both regular-season matchups to top-seeded Colgate (25-9), which was 15-1 at home entering the game, the lone loss to Lafayette. Colgate was going for its fourth overall and second consecutive NCAA Tournament berth.
McCoy had 11 points and seven assists for BU. Tournament MVP Max Mahoney added 18 points and 10 rebounds to lead four players in double figures for the Terriers.
