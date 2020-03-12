



HAMILTON, N.Y. — With eight 3-pointers and pick-and-roll dominance led by junior guard Javante McCoy, Boston University beat Colgate, 64-61, in the Patriot League final Wednesday night, giving the Terriers their first NCAA Tournament berth since 2011.

The third-seeded Terriers (21-13) lost both regular-season matchups to top-seeded Colgate (25-9), which was 15-1 at home entering the game, the lone loss to Lafayette. Colgate was going for its fourth overall and second consecutive NCAA Tournament berth.