The Terriers were not only conference champions, they were the NCAA’s last champions of the season. Under normal circumstances, they would have been looking ahead to their first trip to the NCAA tournament in nine years, but these circumstances are anything but normal.

When Boston University’s men’s basketball team got on the team bus Thursday night for a long ride back from upstate New York with the Patriot League championship trophy in hand and shreds of the Cotterell Court nets threaded through their commemorative caps, they basked in the program’s first conference championship but also braced for the inevitable.

Heightened concern over the spread of the coronavirus left the sports world at a standstill. After announcing Wednesday that the NCAA men’s and women’s tournaments would be held without fans, the NCAA took the full measure Thursday of canceling the event entirely. BU was one of 13 schools to earn automatic bids for a tournament that will no longer happen.

With BU already among many schools to move classes online and encourage students to leave campus for precautionary reasons, Terriers coach Joe Jones understood the severity of a situation that’s grown more surreal each day.

“I feel bad for so many people that have been impacted by this,” said Jones. “But I think we’ve got to understand that there are people that have lost their lives, people that have lost loved ones and when that happens that has to take precedent over anything else and I support that 100 percent.”

The Terriers spent much of Thursday getting rest after returning to Boston at around 5 a.m. While they were sleeping, leagues at all levels were taking steps to address the coronavirus outbreak. The first domino to drop. The NBA made the swift decision Wednesday night to suspend its season. By Thursday afternoon, thirteen conferences have canceled their conference tournaments, including the Atlantic Coast Conference, Atlantic 10, Big Ten, Southeastern Conference and Big 12.

The Patriot League announced it would cancel its spring season starting Monday. BU’s women’s team was scheduled to host a semifinal game Thursday night at Case Gym, but the Patriot League canceled the tournament mid-afternoon. The NCAA later announced the cancelation of all of its winter and spring championships.

With that in mind, Jones tried to keep things in perspective.

“I think there are obviously people going through much tougher things than whether the tournament’s going to go on or not,” Jones said. “I feel very fortunate we had a chance to play last night. Our women’s team just had to cancel the tournament. So I feel fortunate we at least had that opportunity last night.”

“Everything going on, I’m really grateful for the opportunity,” said Terriers sophomore swingman Walter Whyte. “There’s a lot going on, just being able to play that game and experience that and sharing those moments at the end of the game, it meant a lot.”

Several area programs had their postseasons dashed. Hockey East canceled its postseason tournaments. Games were set to being Friday with Boston College’s men’s team going in as the top seed facing No. 8 Providence, second-seeded UMass hosting No. 7 Northeastern, No. 3 seed UMass Lowell hosting No. 6 Boston University, and No. 4 Maine hosting No. 5 UConn.

Northeastern women’s hockey team, which won the Hockey East regular season and postseason titles, had its NCAA quarterfinal matchup against Princeton canceled.

BC put all of its spring sports on hiatus. The Eagles women’s lacrosse team was ranked 20th in the country with hopes of making its eighth straight tournament appearance and fourth straight trip to the title game.

“It’s a tough time,” Javante McCoy said. “At the end of the day, I get what’s going on. You’ve got to prioritize health and safety. At first, playing in front of no fans, it was difficult processing that. But at the end of the day, you just want to be grateful for what opportunities were presented to you. At the end of the day, I’m grateful for the experience I had and the experience we got to share as a team.

“You can’t always control outside factors. At the end of the day, that’s just how I look at it. I’ll be grateful to play in the tournament, but if it doesn’t work out that way, I’m grateful for the opportunity I had last night and the moments we got to share as a team. We’re champions.”

Julian Benbow can be reached at jbenbow@globe.com.

