Shakirah Ketant scored a game-high 16 points, but it was her presence on the glass that ultimately made the difference for Foxboro (23-2). The senior center grabbed 18 rebounds (five offensive), and scored 8 points off putbacks to help provide the Warriors with a safety net when offense was hard to come by.

This year’s Warriors squad defeated North Reading, 52-35, on Wednesday night at TD Garden, and now advance to take on Taconic (22-2).

For the second time in three years, the Foxboro girls’ basketball team is headed to the Division 2 final.

“[Ketant] was just using her body the way that we’ve been begging her,” said Foxboro head coach Lisa Downs.

Her ability to pass the ball out of the post also proved lethal for the Warriors. When Ketant started to get double-teamed late in the second quarter, she found senior forward Abigail Hassman for a pair of assists to help Foxboro close out the half with a 28-15 lead.

Foxborough's Shakirah Ketant (23) and North Reading's Sarah Gerber wrestle for a rebound during the MIAA Div. 2 girls' basketball semifinals. Ketant dominated with 16 points and 18 rebounds. Barry Chin/Globe Staff





“We work on passing out of the double [in practice] so we don’t force a turnover or a bad shot, and our teammates being open is really important as well,” said Ketant. “When we’re on the court, it feels like we’re constantly in sync and know where we want the ball.”

Despite the decisive final score, the Warriors struggled to hit open shots in the first quarter, and sloppy passing saw them turn the ball over repeatedly throughout the first half.

“I think it was just a lot of anxiety…even seniors can have turnovers, and those were definitely something that we focused on in the second quarter and going forward,” said Downs.

North Reading, under the leadership of first-year head coach Bob Romeo, exits the tournament after an unexpected run to reach the Division 2 semifinal. The Hornets (16-9) entered the D2 North sectional tournament as a No. 7 seed, and upset top-seeded Pentucket to advance to Wednesday night’s bout.

North Reading's first-year head coach Robert Romeo consoles his players as he takes his starters out of the game as the clock winds down on their 52-35 loss to Foxborough. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Taconic 48, Medway 46 — Trailing by 13 points at halftime of its state semifinal matchup with Medway on Wednesday night at Western New England University in Springfield, the Taconic girls’ basketball team pulled out a stunning comeback victory — albeit with a controversial ending.

After Taea Bramer hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 18 seconds left to give Taconic a 48-46 lead, Medway’s Lauren Beach attempted a jumper with four seconds left in the game to send it to OT. The shot missed, but Margaret Regan got the rebound, but missed her putback attempt.Amy Johnston followed up and appeared to be fouled with less than 0.2 seconds left.

With both teams standing on the court awaiting a decision, the officials conferred for about a minute at the scorer’s table and ultimately ruled the foul took place after the clock expired, sending the storming onto the floor to celebrate their narrow victory.

“That’s just how we’re built, they don’t give up,” said Taconic coach Matt Mickle. “We settled down on offense, trusted each other and just made plays.”

Medway led 11-6 after one and 26-13 at the half while playing smothering defense.

The tide quickly turned in the third quarter with Bramer (14 points) and Ciany Conyers (11 points), leading a 22-9 run, put the Braves up 35-33 heading to the fourth.

A 3-pointer from Julia Dowling with three minutes left made it 42-37 Mustangs, but Taconic refused to go away. With 1:50 to go Bramer buried a 3-pointer to make it 44-44. The Mustangs went back up 46-44, but, after a free throw from Tamia Patrick, Bramer answered with her go-ahead three.