The Celtics released the following statement Thursday, one day after the NBA suspended the season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"The announcement that the NBA has suspended the season is disappointing news to the Boston Celtics and our fans, but we stand firmly with the league in its decision. We want to clarify information regarding what the team has done and is doing.

"Last night, it was learned that a player on the Utah Jazz preliminarily tested positive for COVID-19, and a second case has been reported this morning. The Celtics played the Jazz on Friday, March 6. We have been in constant communication with our Massachusetts Department of Public Health officials, including Larry Madoff MD of the Bureau of Infectious Disease and Laboratory Sciences at the Department. Specific to the news about the Utah players, the DPH has advised us that based on those players’ health statuses during this period, it is unlikely that anyone from the team came into contact with them while they were contagious.