Hockey East has canceled its postseason tournament, the league announced Thursday afternoon. All four quarterfinals scheduled to begin on Friday, as well as next week’s semifinals and championship game to be held at TD Garden, will not be played because of concerns over the coronavirus.
The college hockey season looks to be over, with all Division 1 conferences having canceled their tournaments, and the NCAA tournament unlikely to happen.
Teams were going through their weekly routines in preparation for this weekend’s games when a flurry of news on Wednesday set people on edge and gave an indication of what was to come.
Within hours of Harvard announcing it would cancel its quarterfinal series at RPI in the ECAC playoffs, one-by-one the host schools for the Hockey East quarterfinals attempted to salvage their tournament by announcing they would not allow fans into the arenas. Yale followed Harvard’s lead Wednesday night and canceled its series at Quinnipiac. The ECAC attempted to keep the tournament going by reseeding the six-remaining teams and giving Cornell and Clarkson a bye to next week’s semifinals.
With the news Wednesday night that the NBA was suspending its season after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for coronavirus, followed by the cancelation of college basketball conference tournaments Thursday shortly before their noon tip-offs, the college hockey world began to follow suit.
