Hockey East has canceled its postseason tournament, the league announced Thursday afternoon. All four quarterfinals scheduled to begin on Friday, as well as next week’s semifinals and championship game to be held at TD Garden, will not be played because of concerns over the coronavirus.

The college hockey season looks to be over, with all Division 1 conferences having canceled their tournaments, and the NCAA tournament unlikely to happen.

Teams were going through their weekly routines in preparation for this weekend’s games when a flurry of news on Wednesday set people on edge and gave an indication of what was to come.