Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell has become the second NBA player to test positive for coronavirus, according to multiple sources.
Nearly 60 people were given coronavirus tests Wednesday night after the NBA suspended the season following a positive test from Utah’s Rudy Gobert.
Only Mitchell tested positive.
Jazz star Donovan Mitchell has tested positive for the coronavirus, league sources tell ESPN. Jazz players privately say that Rudy Gobert had been careless in the locker room touching other players and their belongings. Now a Jazz teammate has tested positive.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 12, 2020
Gobert’s positive diagnosis set off a chain reaction of events Wednesday night. The Jazz were set to play at Oklahoma City when, seconds before tipoff, a medical official ran to the court to tell the teams to wait.
Gobert had felt well enough to play in the game but was listed as questionable with an illness.
Instead, the game was postponed and, a few minutes later, the season was suspended.
Mitchell’s diagnosis hasn’t been confirmed by the team. He was spotted on social media working out at a local high school before the game:
Yesterday at Del City High School. https://t.co/ok34JcGO40— Joe Mussatto (@joe_mussatto) March 12, 2020
The Celtics played the Jazz in Boston this past Friday. They reportedly have been told to self-quarantine.
