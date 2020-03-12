Nearly 60 people were given coronavirus tests Wednesday night after the NBA suspended the season following a positive test from Utah’s Rudy Gobert.

Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell has become the second NBA player to test positive for coronavirus, according to multiple sources.

Only Mitchell tested positive.

Gobert’s positive diagnosis set off a chain reaction of events Wednesday night. The Jazz were set to play at Oklahoma City when, seconds before tipoff, a medical official ran to the court to tell the teams to wait.

Gobert had felt well enough to play in the game but was listed as questionable with an illness.

Instead, the game was postponed and, a few minutes later, the season was suspended.

Mitchell’s diagnosis hasn’t been confirmed by the team. He was spotted on social media working out at a local high school before the game:

The Celtics played the Jazz in Boston this past Friday. They reportedly have been told to self-quarantine.

