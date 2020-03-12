Rudy Gobert, the 27-year-old center who’s started every game for the Utah Jazz this season, was the impetus to the NBA suspending its games indefinitely as the world grapples with the outbreak of a virus it doesn’t know how to cure.

Days later, he was announced as the first active U.S. pro athlete to be diagnosed with coronavirus.

He was likely making a joke when he brushed his hand across the surfaces on the media table after a session with reporters.

The Associated Press reported that Gobert tested positive, but the person who spoke to the AP did so on the condition of anonymity because neither the league nor the team confirmed the presumptive positive test.

Advertisement

Gobert, in the first media availability after the NBA stopped reporters from entering the locker room as a preventative measure, made a point to touch the microphones and recorders placed on the table in front of him on Monday.

You can see him do it in the video here:

On Wednesday, the Thunder and Jazz were seconds away from tipping off when a representative of the Thunder’s medical staff ran onto the floor to talk to referees. Then, players and staff were sent back to their respective locker rooms.

Shortly after, the news broke: The NBA season was suspended.

Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac.