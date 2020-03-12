The National Women’s Soccer League agreed to a multiyear broadcast deal with CBS that will put both the season opener and the championship game on network television. Fourteen additional games will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network and 71 will be available on the CBS All Access streaming service. Twenty-four matches also will be streamed on Twitch. CBS will broadcast the league opener between Reign FC and the Washington Spirit on April 18 … Alexia Putellas scored in the 83rd minute to give Spain a 1-0 victory over England in the SheBelieves Cup tournament in Frisco, Texas. The US national team was set to play Japan in the late match … Coca-Cola criticized the US Soccer Federation for saying in legal papers that women did not have the same responsibilities or physical ability as men on its national teams. The Coca-Cola Co. called the statements by the federation in the defense of a gender discrimination suit ‘‘unacceptable and offensive.’’ “We have asked to meet with them immediately to express our concerns. The Coca-Cola Co. is firm in its commitment to gender equality, fairness and women’s empowerment in the United States and around the world and we expect the same from our partners,” Coca-Cola said in a statement, first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

Atletico Madrid ended Liverpool’s title defense in the Champions League soccer tournament with a 3-2 win at Anfield on Wednesday thanks to two goals by Marcos Llorente in extra time and another by fellow substitute Alvaro Morata. Atletico advanced, 4-2, on aggregate in the round of 16. Jurgen Klopp’s team will have to be content this season with winning the English league championship for the first time in 30 years. That could happen as early as next week, with the Reds holding a 25-point lead and needing just two more wins to clinch the title.

Golf

Woods goes to Hall of Fame

Already among the greatest on the golf course, Tiger Woods will join them in the World Golf Hall of Fame. Woods was elected to be part of the 2021 induction class, a decision with as much suspense as a tap-in. Woods shares the PGA Tour record with 82 career victories, and his 15 majors are second only to Jack Nicklaus. He has 11 other victories in tours around the world, including Europe, Japan, Asia and Australia. PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan called Woods with the news. He is not at The Players Championship this week because Woods says his back was not quite ready.

Advertisement

Skiing

Shiffrin denied chance to defend title

Mikaela Shiffrin will not get a chance to defend her overall ski title. The last races of the women’s Alpine skiing World Cup season were canceled amid public health concerns related to the spread of the new coronavirus, handing Federica Brignone the overall title ahead of Shiffrin. The decision to call off the three-day event in Are, Sweden, means Brignone becomes the first Italian women’s overall champion in the 53-year history of the World Cup.

Advertisement

Baseball

Yankees’ Britton hit by drive, hurts wrist

New York Yankees reliever Zack Britton has a bruised right wrist after getting hit by a line drive during a simulated game. The Yankees said X-rays and a CT scan were both negative. Britton was pitching in his second inning when he got hurt on the drive off the bat of Erik Kratz. The 32-year-old lefthander walked to shallow left field while holding his wrist. He kept his right arm still and appeared to be in pain while walking off the field with athletic trainer Gene Monahan …The Texas Rangers placed lefthander Yohander Méndez on the suspended list for violating his contract by seeking unauthorized outside medical care. President of Baseball Operations Jon Daniels announced the move prior to a spring training game against the San Francisco Giants. Méndez was held out of spring training game action with left shoulder inflammation. The 25-year-old Méndez appeared in just three big league games last year due to an elbow injury. He was expected to compete for a bullpen spot this spring … Sidelined by an oblique strain, New York Mets outfielder Michael Conforto would not speculate whether he could return for the March 26 opener against Washington. “I feel very good right now. It’s different for everybody — the timeline can be short or long,” Conforto said. Conforto was injured Saturday against the Nationals and returned to New York on Monday night and was diagnosed with the strain on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Colleges

Former track athletes sue NCAA

Three former student-athletes who say they were sexually abused by a track coach sued the NCAA, its board of governors and the coach, alleging the governing body didn’t do enough to protect NCAA athletes. Londa Bevins, Jessica Johnson and Erin Aldrich — who represented the US in the 2000 Olympics — are seeking class action status for the lawsuit filed in US District Court in San Jose, Calif. The women say they were sexually abused and harassed by John Rembao while he worked at the University of Texas and the University of Arizona. The Associated Press left messages seeking comment with the NCAA and Rembao, as well as officials at Texas and Arizona.

Advertisement

NBA

Simmons still out

Sixers guard Ben Simmons will miss at least three more weeks with nerve issues in his lower back. Simmons missed his eighth straight game. He will continue to undergo daily treatment for his nerve impingement and that he is gradually increasing the activities in his strength and conditioning program.































