Within a minute of making that comment, Madigan skated back out to center ice to watch over his team as they continued to practice.

"This is changing daily. From the beginning of the day, to the end of the day, there's a lot happening," said Madigan.

As he took a break from his team’s practice to talk to the media Wednesday afternoon. Northeastern coach Jim Madigan summed up the strange times we’re all living in this week.

Here’s what happened next:

4:15 p.m.: Huskies wrap things up and head to the locker room.

4:31 p.m.: The NCAA announces that all championship events would be conducted with only essential staff and limited family attendance.

Advertisement

4:34 p.m.: UMass Lowell announces its Hockey East quarterfinal series against Boston University at the Tsongas Center would be played without spectators.

4:40 p.m.: UMass issues a statement saying likewise for its series with Northeastern at the Mullins Center.

All moves were made to minimize health risks from the spread of coronavirus, and all came after the news broke shortly before the Huskies began practice that the Harvard-RPI ECAC quarterfinal was canceled, effectively ending the Crimson’s season.

"We support and respect the decisions made regarding the health and well-being of our students and the University community," Harvard coach Ted Donato said in a statement. "I feel profound disappointment for our student-athletes, particularly for our seniors, that we won’t be able to compete for a championship. I want to thank our seniors for everything they’ve done to make our program better over the past four years."

Later in the evening Boston College followed suit, announcing that starting Thursday, all intercollegiate games on-campus will be played without spectators.

“I think any time you play in a playoff game, you want to have a real good atmosphere and environment, regardless of whether you’re home or on the road,” said Madigan moments after learning spectators would not be allowed. “The fact that the games aren’t going to be viewed by fans is something that the league made a decision on with universities involved, and it’s the right decision in terms of the health and safety and welfare of our students and families and everyone involved.”

Advertisement

As of Thursday morning, Maine was still going forward with allowing spectators for its series with UConn.

Assuming the games go on, teams now have to figure out who can go, and on very short notice.

"I think it will all come together," said Madigan. "There's a limitation of how many people we can bring in outside of our hockey team in terms of family and friends. Whatever the number is we'll work towards that, make some decisions, and try to make sure at least all of the players' parents can get there for the game."

It was a stark contrast to just 24 hours earlier, when the subject of the coronavirus hovered over the Hockey East coaches' conference call, but was barely mentioned by coaches and media alike. BC coach Jerry York seemed to speak for everybody when he joked at the end of his call with Hockey East Associate Commissioner Brian Smith to "keep that Covid virus away from us."

“I’ll try. I’m doing my best,” Smith replied with a laugh.

The Northeastern women’s team has been getting ready to host its NCAA tournament game with Princeton on Saturday at 1 p.m. Matthews Arena. Coach Dave Flint noticed a lack of focus from his players early in the week, the team obviously distracted by the evolving news surrounding the virus.

Advertisement

“I just addressed it with the team. I told them that we’re going ahead as planned, and from what the university told us, the game is on,” said Flint. “We’re just going to prepare like we normally do. We can’t let it be a distraction for us. All we can control is our preparation.”





Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney